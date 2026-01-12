The Marshall Tucker Band and Little River Band Come to Glen Allen, VA This Summer

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two shows have been added as part of the 2026 National Headliners series at SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia. The Marshall Tucker Band performs on Saturday, July 11th and Little River Band plays at the venue on Friday, July 31st.

The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space — and they’ve been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt singalong “Heard It in a Love Song,” the insistent pleading of “Can’t You See” (the signature tune of MTB’s late co-founding lead guitarist and then-principal songwriter Toy Caldwell), the testifying “Fire on the Mountain,” the wanderlust gallop of “Long Hard Ride,” and the explosive testimony of “Ramblin,’” to name but a few.

Little River Band garnered huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits in the 70’s and 80’s. Their worldwide album, CD, and digital downloads amass to more than 360 million. LRB continues to deliver distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities under the direction of 46 year LRB veteran, lead vocalist and bass player Wayne Nelson. To date, Wayne has contributed his talents on 25 of Little River Band’s albums/CDs. Little River Band has undergone an evolution or two since its origins as an Australian rock band hungry to make it in America. Fans nostalgic for such tunes as “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Cool Change,” and “Help Is on Its Way” can join them to hear the current incarnation for a night of fantastic music, memories and more.

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concerts season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 17th, Yachtley Crew on July 25th, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th. More shows will be announced soon.