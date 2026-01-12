The Lake Players To Present BONNIE & CLYDE: THE MUSICAL At Westlake Cinema

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lake Players, in association with the Smith Mountain Lake Center and The Willard Companies, will present Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical from April 30 through May 10, 2026, at Westlake Cinema.

With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical tells the true story of the legendary outlaws whose passion and ambition propelled them into American folklore during the Great Depression.

The production will be staged at Westlake Cinema as part of its ongoing evolution into a multi-use performing arts venue serving the Smith Mountain Lake region. The Lake Players continue their commitment to producing contemporary musical theatre that blends bold storytelling with community engagement.

Tickets will go on sale April 2, 2026. Additional details, including casting and creative team information, will be announced at a later date.