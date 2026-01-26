Creative Cauldron to Stage SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK in Falls Church

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Creative Cauldron Stage has announced Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook written by Academy Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz. Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical featuring beloved songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, and others. The show runs February 12 through March 8, 2026 and is the DC-area premiere. Creative Cauldron’s staging of Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is proudly sponsored by Mark Werblood and Serene Feldman Werblood & Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley and Walsh. Press Night will be held on Saturday, February 14th 2026.

This original musical features songs from Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories. Sue has her bags packed, her farewell note written and the resolution to leave her husband, Dan, after decades of their lives entwined. Finding herself in their dusty, suburban attic for a final goodbye to the life they led, Sue is startled when Dan arrives home early from his all-consuming job. Surrounded by a lifetime of memories and phantoms of their former selves, Sue and Dan embark on a cerebral journey to the past, rediscovering their true love that remained hidden in a lifetime of snapshots.

The talented cast of Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook features a mix of both new and familiar faces to Creative Cauldron Stage, supported by a dedicated creative team. Creative Cauldron Stage is thrilled to announce the principal actors bringing the magical world of Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook to life. The production features a blend of professional artists and emerging talent.

The title roles include both the present-day Sue and Dan, a married couple struggling with their relationship and differences, while also including younger versions of the pair, with Joshua and Jennifer Redford portraying Dan and Sue. Carl L. Williams and Sally Imbriano are cast as Daniel and Susan, depicting the married pair as young adults. And enacting the young, grade school versions of the two are Ben Ribler as Danny and Gretchen Midgley Kaylor as Susie. The show also features dance captain, Odette Guiterrez del Arroyo, who doubles as the female understudy. The mirroring male understudy is portrayed as Cristian Bustillos.

The core creative team includes Matt Conner as director, Elisa Rosman as the musical director, and Stefan Sittig as the choreographer. They are joined by Tessa Grippaudo as Adjunct Costume Designer, Margie Jervis as the Set and Properties designer, Fern Middleton as Lighting Designer, and Nicholas Goodman as Stage Manager.