 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ginger Minj - THE BIG GAY CABARET - Richmond Triangle Players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Brown - FOOTLOOSE - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Hilton - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Hurrah Players

Best Dance Production
SNOW WHITE A BALLET ADVENTURE - Sandler Center VB

Best Direction Of A Musical
Amy Harbin - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Dugan - ALMOST, MAINE - The Governor's School for the Arts

Best Ensemble
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Weston Corey - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Carson Eubank - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical
THE LIGHTNING THIEF - The Hurrah Players

Best New Play Or Musical
PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

Best Performer In A Musical
Cecily Jones - THE COLOR PURPLE - Little Town Players

Best Performer In A Play
Tug Cocker - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Play
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Production of an Opera
LOVING V. VIRGINIA - VA Opera/Richmond Symphony

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheyenne Tenda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelly Glyptis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grayson Lewis - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Virginia Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
The Hurrah Players

Winners can download graphics here.


Don't Miss a Central Virginia News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos