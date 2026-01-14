Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ginger Minj - THE BIG GAY CABARET - Richmond Triangle Players



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Brown - FOOTLOOSE - Virginia Musical Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Hilton - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Hurrah Players



Best Dance Production

SNOW WHITE A BALLET ADVENTURE - Sandler Center VB



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Harbin - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theatre of Norfolk



Best Direction Of A Play

Sean Dugan - ALMOST, MAINE - The Governor's School for the Arts



Best Ensemble

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Weston Corey - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carson Eubank - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Musical

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - The Hurrah Players



Best New Play Or Musical

PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented



Best Performer In A Musical

Cecily Jones - THE COLOR PURPLE - Little Town Players



Best Performer In A Play

Tug Cocker - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Play

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Production of an Opera

LOVING V. VIRGINIA - VA Opera/Richmond Symphony



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheyenne Tenda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kelly Glyptis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Grayson Lewis - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Virginia Repertory Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

The Hurrah Players

