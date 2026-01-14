Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ginger Minj - THE BIG GAY CABARET - Richmond Triangle Players
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Brown - FOOTLOOSE - Virginia Musical Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Hilton - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Hurrah Players
Best Dance Production
SNOW WHITE A BALLET ADVENTURE - Sandler Center VB
Best Direction Of A Musical
Amy Harbin - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theatre of Norfolk
Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Dugan - ALMOST, MAINE - The Governor's School for the Arts
Best Ensemble
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Weston Corey - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Carson Eubank - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Musical
THE LIGHTNING THIEF - The Hurrah Players
Best New Play Or Musical
PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
Best Performer In A Musical
Cecily Jones - THE COLOR PURPLE - Little Town Players
Best Performer In A Play
Tug Cocker - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Play
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Production of an Opera
LOVING V. VIRGINIA - VA Opera/Richmond Symphony
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheyenne Tenda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelly Glyptis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grayson Lewis - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Virginia Repertory Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
The Hurrah Players
