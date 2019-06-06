CAT Theatre presents OFFICE HOURS by Norm Foster, opening Friday, June 7 and running through Saturday, June 22, 2019.

It's Friday afternoon in the big city, and in six different offices, six different stories are unfolding at the same time. But they're all connected somehow, from the figure skater on the ledge to the novelist in the closet. The characters are all intent on holding their lives together by keeping reality at bay, and the denials are achingly funny in this sometimes sweet, sometimes sad, sometimes poignant race toward quitting time.

OFFICE HOURS is directed by Andrew Bryce and will feature the following cast playing multiple roles:

Bill Blair

PJ Freebourn

Madeleine Gish

Hogan Holt

Paige Reisenfeld

Joel White

Order tickets on-line at www.cattheatre.com. For more information, call 804-262-9760.

CAT Theatre is located at 319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227.





