Badfish Added To Mike's Lemonade Summer Concert Series At Indian Ranch

The Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch keeps getting better. The venue announced today that Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime, will perform as part of its 75th anniversary season on Saturday, July 10th. Tickets to Badfish go on-sale Friday, June 4 at 10:00 AM; the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 AM.

In addition, Ziggy Marley has moved his entire tour; his concert at Indian Ranch will now take place on Thursday, September 30th and will be a special Live Tribute To His Father. Tickets for Ziggy Marley are on sale now. All previously purchased tickets to Ziggy Marley's show will be honored for the new date.

The phenomenon known as Sublime, arguably the most energetic, original and uniquely eclectic band to emerge from any scene, anywhere, ended with the untimely death of lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Brad Nowell in May of 1996. But encompassing the sense of place and purpose long associated with Sublime's music, Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime continues to channel the spirit of Sublime with a fury not felt for some time. What separates Badfish from other tribute bands is that they have replicated Sublime's essence, developing a scene and dedicated following most commonly reserved for label-driven, mainstream acts. Badfish make their mark on the audience by playing with the spirit of Sublime. They perform not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does.

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. And over the past 15 years with his own companies, Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing; his newest release 'Lift Our Spirits, Raise Our Voice' is out now via Tuff Gong Worldwide.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from the lake. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch is also home to Samuel Slater's Restaurant, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler, and Indian Ranch Campground.

Also on the schedule for the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch are Completely Unchained, the Ultimate Tribute to Van Halen on June 19th, The Marshall Tucker Band with The Outlaws on July 11th, Dark Desert Eagles celebrating the music of The Eagles on July 17th, Get The Led Out on July 24th (sold out) and August 27th, , Marty Stuart on July 31st, Jamey Johnson on August 1st, Justin Moore on August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Chase Rice on August 14th, Tower of Power on August 15th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21st, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen Starring Marc Martel on September 4th, Melissa Etheridge on September 6th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, The Mavericks on September 12th, Los Lobos on September 18th, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19th, the Pike Hairfest on September 25th, Kip Moore on September 26th, 38 Special on October 9th, and Chris Janson on October 10th.

Indian Ranch is also showcasing local tribute and cover bands on the main stage with Fellowship of the King on June 6th, Shot of Poison on June 12th, The Flock on June 13th, and Aquanet on June 20th. In addition, Music Worcester will present The Hot Sardines on Thursday, July 22nd. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Badfish a tribute to Sublime go on-sale Friday, June 4 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 AM. Tickets for The Hot Sardines on July 22 and Ziggy Marley on September 30 are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 10:00AM - 4:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.