AccelEvents Presents IMAGINE 2020 Virtual Conference
The conference takes place Tue, Oct 27, 2020 To Sun, Nov 1, 2020.
Your ticket purchase includes:
- Access to all official VTA conference events
- Access to performances by schools around the state
- Access to all online workshops
- Access to all online panels
- Lunchtime Q&A sessions with special guest artists
- Passes for special performances
- Interaction with college recruiters, commercial vendors, and professional theatres in our virtual expo
- A "view anytime" pass good for 7 days post conference so you can watch recorded content anytime at your convenience
- Pass to access the upcoming VTA archive, with a wealth of theatrical content
Learn more and register at https://www.accelevents.com/e/vta2020.
