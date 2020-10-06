Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AccelEvents Presents IMAGINE 2020 Virtual Conference

The conference takes place  Tue, Oct 27, 2020 To Sun, Nov 1, 2020.

Oct. 6, 2020  

AccelEvents hosts IMAGINE 2020, the Virginia Theatre Association Virtual Conference. The conference takes place Tue, Oct 27, 2020 To Sun, Nov 1, 2020.

Your ticket purchase includes:

  • Access to all official VTA conference events
  • Access to performances by schools around the state
  • Access to all online workshops
  • Access to all online panels
  • Lunchtime Q&A sessions with special guest artists
  • Passes for special performances
  • Interaction with college recruiters, commercial vendors, and professional theatres in our virtual expo
  • A "view anytime" pass good for 7 days post conference so you can watch recorded content anytime at your convenience
  • Pass to access the upcoming VTA archive, with a wealth of theatrical content

Learn more and register at https://www.accelevents.com/e/vta2020.



