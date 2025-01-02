1st Stage Announces THE LAKE EFFECT By Rajiv Joseph

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A drama of family secrets by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph. During a fierce Cleveland mid-winter storm, estranged siblings are reunited by their father's sudden death. In the midst of closing his failing Indian restaurant, they must confront the painful memories and secrets that drove them apart. With witty dialogue, richly drawn characters, and a deep understanding of the complexities of human relationships, The Lake Effect is a must-see.

The 1st Stage production of The Lake Effect features returning 1st Stage artist Jonathan Del Palmer (The Rainmaker, columbinus, The Member of the Wedding) and welcomes Surasree Das and Shaan Sharma to 1st Stage.

The production is directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director Alex Levy (The Waverly Gallery, The Chosen, The Last Match, How the Light Gets In, The Phlebotomist, and othersThe design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by William D'Eugenio, sound design by Navi, costume design by Lynly Saunders, props design by Pauline Lamb, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

The Lake Effect will run at 1st Stage from January 30 – February 16, 2025 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately ninety minutes. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1ststage.org/the-lake-effect for the schedule.

