Z FRINGE FESTIVAL to Showcase New Theater and Comedy in Virginia Beach This April

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Z Fringe Festival will return to Virginia Beach Town Center for three days of theater, comedy, and new works, alongside a visual arts installation.

The Z Fringe Festival was created in 2023 to celebrate new works that "push the envelope". Inspired by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, the Z Fringe Festival sees more than 200 artists showcasing more than 25 new works during the Festival.

Now in its 4th year, the Z Fringe returns with the most diverse range of shows yet! This year's festival selections include performances from artists debuting their first-ever written piece, to seasoned playwrights hoping to debut their latest work.

Adam Hanson debuted a new musical, Scripted, at the 2025 Festival, and will return this year with a sequel to the award-winning piece starring young actors.

Alongside performances, visual artwork will be displayed gallery-style in the lobby through the entire festival. Artist submitted individual works, full gallery displays, and maker space crafter tables. Artists will sell their work and be available during the Festival Gallery Tour.

What is a Fringe Festival?

The Z's Fringe Festival is a celebration of self-produced performance art that pushes the envelope and makes a statement. Performances at The Z Fringe are theatrically-based, meaning they have a viewpoint, tell a story, or connect multiple pieces with a theme. Like the origin story of Fringe Festivals, The Z Fringe was created to give performing artists access to performance space and the opportunity to explore new concepts and performance formats that don't fit a 'traditional' production model.