SHOWBIZ Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

The spotlight is on and the curtain is rising at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach as the company announces its upcoming cabaret event, Showbiz: A Music and Dance Celebration Featuring Numbers from Broadway and Film—an electrifying evening of music, laughter, and Broadway magic on April 18 and 19 only.

This cabaret celebrates the glamour, grit, and glory of the entertainment industry, featuring powerhouse vocals, show-stopping choreography, and beloved songs from Broadway and beyond. Showbiz brings together some of the area’s most talented performers for a fast-paced evening that pays tribute to some of our most beloved moments on stage and on film.

Audiences can expect selections from iconic musicals both from the stage and silver screen and a vibrant showcase of local talent—all delivered with the heart and artistry that have made Little Theatre of Virginia Beach a cornerstone of the region’s performing arts community for over 75 years. Audiences can expect ballads, comedic songs, rousing inspirational anthems, and thrilling dance numbers.

“I am happy to have assembled an excellent troupe of performers for this cabaret,” said Robert Shirley, director of Showbiz. “Singers, actors, and dancers who bring a variety of experience and talent to the stage should appeal to all audiences…truly something for everyone!”

Perfect for date nights, girls’ nights, or an evening out with friends, Showbiz promises a lively, intimate cabaret atmosphere that puts audiences up close to the action.

Performance Details:

Dates: Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, April 19 at 2:30 PM



Location: Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451



Tickets: $35 each. Available now online or by calling the box office at

(757) 428-9233. Recommended for mature audiences only.