SWEENEY TODD Comes to Four County Players In March

As the next production of their 53rd Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller, opening March 6 on the Mainstage.

From an adaptation by Christopher Bond and originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, SWEENEY TODD features Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler, and Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. SWEENEY TODD was originally produced on Broadway by Richard Barr, Charles Woodward, Robert Fryer, Mary Lea Johnson, Martin Richards in Association with Dean and Judy Manos.

In this infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun! Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's thrilling theatrical masterpiece - winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Book, Best Original Score, and Best Musical - has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world for decades...and now it comes to Barboursville!

This production is directed and choreographed by Edward Warwick White, with Music Direction by Paulius Sinkora, and Vocal Direction by Kate Lambert. SWEENEY TODD stars Ken Wayne as Sweeney Todd, Holly Breivik as Mrs. Lovett, Andrew Vanderbilt as Anthony Hope, Virginia Garey as Johanna, Leighton Carter as Tobias Ragg, George Cohen as Judge Turpin, Max Bulinski as The Beadle, Kristen Scott Bell as Beggar Woman, Ethan Mitchell as Adolpho Pirelli, and Tim Carlson as Jonas Fogg. The Ensemble includes Nour Bahri, Tim Carlson, Sara Harkrader, Sarah Insch, Jaime Kurtz, Marissa Lahr, Hannah Loeb, Savannah Lunger, Alex Mitchell, Jack Moore, Brian Moynihan, Marc Schindler, Karen Shipley, Jeremiah Small, Meghan Wallace, Tom Wallace, Collin Williams, Sydney Witucki, Scott Zetlan, and David Zuby.

Rounding out the production staff are Tres Wells as Producer, Katie Hutchins as Production Stage Manager, Karen Schlicht as Assistant Stage Manager, Amy Goffman as Costume Designer, Kristen Heiderstadt as Hair & Makeup Designer, Mary Speed as Scenic Designer, Chad Sokolowski and Michael Kneller as Lead Carpenters, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Hannah Vidaver as Properties Designer, John Baker and Michael Kneller as Special Effects Designers, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager, and Nick Edelman as Technical Director.

The SWEENEY TODD Band includes Music Director Paulius Sinkora on Piano 1, Katy Hall on Piano 2, Amelia Camacho on Flute and Piccolo, Ben Eisenberg on Percussion, Paul Fritz on Bass, Becca Bauer on Trombone and Violin, Cara Lundgren-Stowe on Cello, and Tres Wells on Clarinet.

SWEENEY TODD opens March 6, 2025, and runs weekends on the Mainstage through March 29, 2025. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and all Friday tickets are $12.

CONTENT WARNING: Sweeney Todd contains content only suitable for adults, including depictions of death, murder, physical violence, cannibalism, sexual content (including assault), and strong adult language. This production is "Rated R" and is not recommended for children. Accordingly, no children's ticket will be sold.