VIDEO: Construction Progress Continues at the Saenger Theatre

The Saenger Theatre has been closed since March 2018 to perform repairs and updates to the building.

WXXV has reported that progress is continuing to be made with construction on the Saenger Theatre! The Saenger Theatre has been closed since March 2018 to perform repairs and updates to the building.

Work on the exterior portions of the building are expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Cecilia Dobbs Walton with the City of Biloxi shared, "The opening of the Saenger is contingent on the work. The exterior and the interior, the City of Biloxi wants to have the building open as soon as possible. It wants to have all these dance recitals and these groups to use the Saenger Theatre, as it's always been intended too, but we want to make sure that it is safe."

Check out the video below!

Shows View More New Orleans Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You