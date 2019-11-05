Tickets For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Saenger Theatre Go On Sale This Friday

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is thrilled to announce that tickets for Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY start at $30 and can be purchased at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling (800) 982-2787 or at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Box Office located at 1419 Basin St., New Orleans, LA, 70116. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (504) 615-6607.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Feb. 11-19, 2020. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday-Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"Young and old alike will enjoy seeing Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "This imaginative show incorporates both classic and new songs and will keep audiences mesmerized."

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com.





