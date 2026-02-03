LOVE LETTERS, PRIMARY TRUST, & More Among Crescent City Stage 2026 Programming

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crescent City Stage (‘CCS’) has announced the first half of its 2026 season, featuring a lineup of performances designed to foster connection, community, and conversation through intimate and accessible theatre experiences across New Orleans. From the CCS Studio to the banks of the Mississippi River, the season invites audiences to gather in shared spaces and celebrate the power of live performance.

“We’re thinking intentionally about how theatre brings people together,” said Artistic Director Elizabeth Newcomer. “This season is about creating moments of connection, between artists and audiences, and among our community, through work that feels welcoming, meaningful, and alive.”

The season launches with the debut of CCS’s ‘One Night Only…’ series, featuring single evening events as accessible entry points for new audiences. The series opens February 27 with LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney, starring Nell Nolan and Michael A. Newcomer at the CCS Studio on Magazine Street, followed April 2 by ‘Bard at the Batture’, a family-friendly outdoor Shakespeare event presented in partnership with The Batture along the Mississippi River.

In May, CCS will present the regional premiere of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winning play PRIMARY TRUST by Eboni Booth at the Contemporary Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre. Additional programming, including expanded education and community offerings, will be announced in the coming months.

And new this year is the Storyteller Sponsorship program, an opportunity to underwrite Crescent City Stage’s 2026 season by directly supporting the artists, productions, and community programs that make this work possible. Storyteller and ticketing information for upcoming events can be found by visiting crescentcitystage.com.

Crescent City Stage is a 501(c)3 non-profit professional theatre company dedicated to actor-centered regional and world premiere productions, studio training, and programs that help artists build sustainable creative lives in New Orleans. For more information, contact Michael A. Newcomer at (917) 674-0753 or michael@crescentcitystage.com.