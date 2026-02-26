GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Le Petit Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

God of Carnage is coming to Le Petit Theatre in April. The production is by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by A.J. Allegra.

What happens when two sets of parents meet up to deal with a playground altercation between their eleven-year-old boys? A calm and rational debate between grown-ups about the need to teach kids how to behave properly? Or a hysterical night of name-calling, tantrums, and tears before bedtime? Kids will be kids, but the adults are usually worse – much worse. God of Carnage won the Olivier Award® for Best Comedy and the Tony Award for Best Play.

Performances run April 30 – May 17, 2026: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Sundays at 3:00 PM; Saturday, May 16th at 2:00 PM

Approximate run time: 90 to 100 minutes, with no intermission. Recommended for teens and up due to adult situations and language.