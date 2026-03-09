Crescent City Stage Announces Cast for BARD AT THE BATTURE

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crescent City Stage (CCS) has announced the cast of Bard at The Batture: Spring Awakening, a one-night-only Shakespeare celebration along the Mississippi River. In partnership with The Batture, CCS presents the one-night-only event on April 2, bringing its version of Shakespeare in the Park to the New Orleans community.

The cast features members of Actors' Equity Association Nia Ragini, Wendy Miklovic, Jason Bayle, and Jarrod Smith, alongside Mallory Osigian Favaloro and Nick Dijulio. Directed by Michael A. Newcomer, the evening was created to bring Shakespeare outside and introduce new audiences to his words.

Spring Awakening journeys through Shakespeare's worlds of love, longing, wit, and renewal, following six characters as they move through the seasons of the heart, from first desire to hard-won wisdom. Featuring a curated selection of monologues and scenes from across Shakespeare's works, the evening unfolds along the Mississippi River at sunset, inviting audiences to relax, listen, and rediscover the timeless wonder of imagination, love, and change.

The Batture is a new riverfront gathering space in New Orleans, named for the natural riverbanks shaped by the Mississippi's shifting tides. Centered around a sprawling Great Lawn and framed by structures inspired by the city's maritime past, it brings locals together for food, community, and sunset views along a revitalized stretch of riverfront.

Tickets are on sale now and seating is limited. Guests can choose between communal picnic tables and cozy Adirondack chairs, with open seating and a guaranteed spot based on ticket selection. Grab a drink or bite from Miss Market and enjoy an evening of Shakespeare as the sun sets along the Mississippi. Tickets are available at crescentcitystage.com.