Blue Theatre Company to Debut CAMPARI SODA

Blue Theatre Company will present the world premiere of CAMPARI SODA, a new play written, directed, and produced by Alex Anthony Vazquez. The production will run April 18–30, 2026 at the New Marigny Theatre in New Orleans.

Set in the Garden District in 1973, CAMPARI SODA unfolds over the course of a sweltering weekend as long-buried tensions rise to the surface. The play follows a group of characters navigating old wounds, betrayal, and shifting relationships as secrets emerge and personal loyalties are tested.

Blending elements of Southern Gothic drama with psychological storytelling, the play examines themes of desire, legacy, and the consequences of pursuing a life beyond what others expect.

Performances will take place at the New Marigny Theatre in New Orleans from April 18 through April 30, 2026.