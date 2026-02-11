GUYS AND DOLLS to be Presented at Le Petit Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the greatest musical comedies of all time is coming to Le Petit Theatre this March. Brimming with gangsters, gamblers, showgirls, and holy rollers, Guys and Dolls: A Musical Fable of Broadway is an oddball romantic comedy that finds Nathan Detroit (Michael Paternostro) setting up the biggest craps game in New York while fending off questions of marriage from his fiancée of 14 years, Miss Adelaide (Leslie Claverie). Meanwhile, fellow gambler, Sky Masterson (Donald Jones, Jr.), finds himself unexpectedly in love with the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown (Stephanie Abry). Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Rounding out the cast are (in alphabetical order): Andrew Michael Antoine (Harry the Horse); Anna Laura Birbiglia (Mimi and others); Chrissy Bowen (General Cartwright); Aaron Brewer (Liver Lips Louie and others); Keith Claverie (Nicely Nicely Johnson); Donavan Allen Davis (Society Max and others); Bob Edes, Jr. (Arvide Abernathy); Rahim Glaspy (Big Jule); Craig Leydecker (Lieutenant Brannigan); Jorden Brue Majeau (Calvin and others); Deiveon V. Martinsen (Sky Masterson understudy); Daniel Rigamer (Rusty Charlie and others); PJ Ruffins (Martha and others); Adrienne Simmons (Angie the Ox and others); Knox Van Horn (Benny Southstreet); and Camille von Hoven (Agatha and others).

Returning to co-direct, after the success of Jersey Boys are A.J. Allegra and Jauné Buisson. "Guys and Dolls is a cultural right of passage for so many millions of Americans. Everyone has (or ought to have) a Guys and Dolls experience, be it in an audience or on the stage," says Allegra, who is also Le Petit Theatre's artistic director. "It is a timeless musical comedy, and the very best of the form, that feels as fresh and funny today as it did when it premiered 75 years ago. As co-directors, Jauné and I feel a tremendous sense of pride to be able to bring this show to our newest, younger audiences, as well as a hefty sense of responsibility to bring it freshly back for the thousands of patrons for whom the show holds such fond memories."

Buisson is also choreographing Guys and Dolls, with scenic design by Lauren M. Nichols; costume designs by Kathleen Van Horn with Erick Sundquist; lighting design by Robert "Bill" Camp; sound design by Jason Doyle with Joe Olivier; projection design by Bruno Doria; props design by Deborah Bommer Morrissey; and wigs, hair, and makeup designs by Laurin Hart. Max DoVale is the show's music director, with Mathieu Silverman as music supervisor.

Guys and Dolls is the classic musical that has brought joy to theatre-goers since the fifties! Join us starting with opening night on Friday, March 6th, and running through March 29th. Preview night is Thursday, March 5th, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows, and groups of 10 or more can use code GROUP to save 20% online.