Photos: First Look Portraits of STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Cast at Big Couch New Orleans

You can now get a first look at portraits of the cast of A Streetcar Named Desire, running March 19 - April 3 at Big Couch New Orleans.

Set in post World War II New Orleans, the play tells the story of two sisters: Blanche DuBois, a former schoolteacher from Mississippi, arrives on her sister Stella's New Orleans doorstep seeking solace after suffering a series of personal losses. Her stay is met with resistance from Stella's husband, Stanley, whose domineering and volatile ways threaten, and ultimately, crush Blanche. The production is directed by Hanna Hall and Jaclyn Bethany.

The full company includes Hanna Hall, Jaclyn Bethany, Patrick Nicks, Justin Williams Davis*, Amy Le, KC Simms, Gil Angelo Anfone, Malik Eli, Vanessa Curtis, Hunter McHugh, Grace Curley, Cameron Farnet, Robert Hughes, Nicole Chaffin, Hunter Francisco, Steve Gillaland, Gnatalie Crawford, James Wall, Kaitlin Lombard, Noa Berger, Luna Norwood, Paulette Argeres, Isabela Gilman and Charles J. Lumar

*Appearing Courtesy Actor's Equity Association