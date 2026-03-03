TWFest Celebrates 40 Years with Star-Studded Lineup in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will return to the historic French Quarter for its 40th anniversary celebration of contemporary literature, theatre, New Orleans culture, and of course, Tennessee Williams. Over 100 events in five days are slated for Wednesday, March 25 through Sunday, March 29. Most of the events are in or near the Hotel Monteleone, the Festival's host hotel.

As a kickoff event and free gift to the community, the Festival will host Williams Under the Oaks, with scenes from his plays along with new original pieces inspired by Williams. The event is in partnership with The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans and will feature New Orleans actors and performers. This Festival kickoff is slated for March 21 at 2 PM on the grounds of the New Orleans Jazz Museum and culminates in the popular Stella Shouting Contest at 3:30 pm.

An Exciting Literary Lineup Including Justin Torres and Robert Olen Butler

“We are honored to celebrate 40 years of our Festival and grateful to all of the literary luminaries who have joined us through the years,” said Paul J. Willis, executive director. “We're welcoming back some authors who have been to the Festival many times, as well as fresh new voices with debut books.”

Over 100 speakers include Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Olen Butler, acclaimed playwright Martin Sherman, National Book Award winner Justin Torres, Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham, bestselling authors Miles Harvey, Rodger Kamenetz, Thomas Mallon, and Maurice Carlos Ruffin, multi-award winners Addie Citchens, Maureen Corrigan, Margot Douaihy, Ladee Hubbard, Skye Jackson, Mona Lisa Saloy, Marguerite Sheffer, and many more. New Orleans writers make up over half of the speakers for this year. The full speaker list is on the Festival website at www.tennesseewilliams.net.

Favorite Traditions and Events for Readers, Writers, and Williams Lovers

The Festival hosts a popular Writer's Craft Series open to writers at any experience level, with 10 sessions on poetry, speculative fiction, literary fiction, perspective, opening lines, plot points, memoir, and more. Readers and writers enjoy the Literary Discussion Series, with three days of panels and over 80 authors discussing various literary genres, tips for writers, publishing, and the writer's life. Several panels feature New Orleans, including the city's long-acclaimed arts scene, the challenges of writing about the city, the life and art of George Dureau, and New Orleans as a home for writers (a reprise of the Festival's very first panel). The literary schedule also features six walking tours, a book fair by Octavia Books, two New Orleans Writing Marathons, readings by and conversations with authors, and book signings.

Tennessee Williams literary programming includes multiple panels, plus the annual Tennessee Williams Scholars Conference with a full day of panel discussions, concluding with a staged reading of Williams' unpublished short story, Fin du Monde. The annual Tribute Reading, sponsored by the New Orleans Theatre Association, is at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. A longtime favorite, the annual Books and Beignets book discussion features the 75th anniversary of Williams' The Rose Tattoo.

A special marquee event, We Have Not Long to Love, will showcase multiple works by Williams as an immersive theatre experience at the Historic BK House and Gardens. The Festival is excited to welcome Rob Ashford as director for this production. Ashford is an acclaimed director and choreographer and a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner.

The Festival's closing day, March 29, will include a number of free events, a toast to Tennessee, and From the Page to the Stage, focused on the journey of Jamie Wax's Broadway play, Call Me Izzy. The discussion, hosted by Brenda Currin, will feature Wax, actress Johanna Day, and producer Charles Urstadt.

Five Days of Theatre and Cultural Events

The Last Bohemia event series, which celebrates the Bohemian nature of New Orleans and Williams' love for the city, will include Kind Stranger: A Memory Play based on the playwright's memoirs as the opening night event. This one-man show takes place at Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré, where TWFest began 40 years ago. The Festival's ten-year partnership with The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans continues with their production of Williams' Small Craft Warnings at the Marquette Theatre, as well as Debbie with a D's Tennessee with the Tea, an adults-only drag story time. The Mudlark Puppeteers will present Williams' The Gnädiges Fräulein at the Mudlark Public Theatre, and The Irene Collective will produce A Streetcar Named Desire at Big Couch.

Other Last Bohemia events include an opening night pre-show dinner and post show reception at Dickie Brennan's Tableau; a South Louisiana culinary event with music at Mister Gregory's Shrimp Boil Cabaret; the Drummer and Smoke music series, sponsored by a grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation; a four-course Romani culinary event with music and tea leaf readings; Le Vampyre Cabaret and the Spirit of Tennessee Williams, with Tsarina Hellfire, Stanley Roy, Harry Mayronne, and more at The AllWays Lounge; and LadyBeast Productions' Vaudeville Revival at the Joy Theater.

A new Festival tradition that always sells out, The Last Bohemian Soirée, is set this year as An Evening with Billy Eichner on Saturday, March 28. The actor-comedian-writer-producer will share excerpts from his upcoming audio memoir, Billy on Billy. The event also includes a cash bar, musical entertainment, and some fun extras for attendees. This year's Soirée is a partner event with the Blue Roses Project, a New Orleans nonprofit dedicated to providing queer artists a platform to develop new plays.

Saints & Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival

The Festival will also host the Saints & Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival (SASFest) the same weekend, celebrating its 23rd year of book pitches, writer's craft sessions, author readings, literary panels, book launches, awards, and special events, including the Glitter with the Literati welcome reception. It is the longest running festival of its kind in the US and abroad. SASFest events take place at the Hotel Monteleone Friday through Sunday, March 27 - 29. Visit sasfest.org for more details.