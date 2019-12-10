Saenger Theatre Announces Important Information for Patrons Ahead of Official Reopening

The Saenger Theatre will to officially open its doors to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 11 with Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged. The Saenger wants to inform the community and patrons of imperative information to take into consideration before attending shows at the venue as the area around the Hard Rock Hotel has necessitated some adjustments to operations.

Doors Opening Earlier

Doors will open two (2) hours prior to the advertised show time to allow ample time for patrons to arrive to the theatre. The Saenger encourages all guests to arrive early for every show. Additionally, the Saenger is pleased to offer "Happier Hour" during the first hour that doors are open for all evening performances. During this time, guests can enjoy reduced prices on house wines, select beers and well cocktails as well as complimentary snacks. "Happier Hour" times vary by show, please check www.SaengerNola.com for the most up-to-date information.

Transportation and Parking

Parking will be available at the University Place Garage, located at 145 University Place (also called Roosevelt Way), for $20 per vehicle. Spaces are limited. There will be a continuous shuttle available for Saenger Theatre patrons who park in the University Place Garage. The shuttle will begin running two (2) hours prior to the advertised show time and will run one (1) hour post-show. There will be a designated pick-up and drop-off site at the Common Street entrance to the garage.

Additionally, there will be a designated pick-up and drop-off location for all patrons who plan to utilize a ride-sharing service. That area will be located across the neutral ground from the Saenger Theatre on the 100 block of Basin Street. There will be a police presence to help pedestrians safely cross the street.

Click here for map detailing parking and ride-share locations.

Entrances

Both the Basin Street and Canal Street entrances will be open to the public. The Saenger would like to remind the community that the Rampart Street entrance will not be open. There is a protective scaffolding in place for emergency exits only.

Street Closures

Basin Street along the Saenger Theatre will be reduced down to one lane of traffic to accommodate the parking garage shuttle and accessible patron drop-offs. The Saenger Theatre strongly advises guests plan for traffic delays when coming to the venue.

Helping Our Neighbors

The Saenger Theatre is grateful to reopen its doors and thanks patrons for their support and patience during the recent months and encourages continued support for the neighboring businesses as they come to and from the venue.

Please monitor SaengerNOLA.com and the Saenger Theatre's Facebook (@SaengerNOLA) and Twitter (@SaengerNOLA) pages to stay up-to-date on upcoming shows and announcements.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You