Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival Will Return For 2026

The stage is set for an extraordinary celebration of creativity and movement as the Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival 2026 returns to the historic Peery's Egyptian Theater in downtown Ogden, Utah. This event will bring together choreographers and dancers from across the nation for a weekend of artistic expression, competition, and community.

Since its inception, the Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival has become a cornerstone for dance innovation in the region, offering choreographers a platform to share original works and audiences the opportunity to experience fresh and diverse voices in dance. The 2026 festival promises to be no exception, with participants spanning ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, and more. Choreographers interested in applying can submit their applications by no later than November 30th, by visiting https://imagineballet.org/rocky-mountain-choreography-festival/



“Each year, this festival not only highlights the incredible talent of choreographers and dancers, but also fosters collaboration, dialogue, and inspiration within the dance community,” said Raymond Van Mason, Artistic Director and Founder of the festival. “Ogden is proud to be the gathering place for such remarkable artistry.”

In addition to performances, the festival will award the grand prize to choreographers whose works demonstrate outstanding creativity, technique, and impact. This year's winning choreographer, Elijah Hatch, will be presenting a full evening performance on October 10, 2025, at Peery's Egyptian Theater, sponsored by the festival. Here is what Elijah has to say about his performance, The Black Bow.

The Black Bow: a poetic narration of a contemporary creation.

Symbolic to the memories we hold in the back of our mind, this show, in a novelistic way, will be an exploration of my interpretation of the five stages of grief. The emotions of each stage of grief soon to be tangibly reconciled with words compiled over the years. I have filled so many pages with poetry. Now, I soon fill the stage with choreography stemming from these words I believe to be pertinent and relatable. A story from long ago…about letting go, artistically and metaphorically to be remembered as “The Black Bow.”

Tickets will be available through ogdenpet.com for both Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival, and The Black Bow. Audiences are encouraged to secure seats early, as both the festival and the winner's performance are expected to sell out quickly.

The Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival 2026 is presented by Imagine Ballet Theatre, with support from community partners and sponsors who are committed to advancing the arts in Northern Utah.