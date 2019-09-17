Rivertown Theaters Presents JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

The producers of Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts continue their commitment to showcase and develop the talents of budding local thespians with the very special production based on the popular children's book. The delightful musical will feature young performers from around the metropolitan New Orleans area. Cast members will be in the lobby after the show for a meet and greet with the audience.

Junie B. Jones and all your favorite characters from the book series are back! Based on the bestselling books, the saga of the wisecracking first-continues in Junie B.'s Essential Guide to School, a goofy and heartwarming -up to Junie B. Jones, The Musical.

A self- appointed expert on all things first grade, Junie B. is determined to write the ultimate guide - Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School. As she deals with writer's block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn.

Featuring new, upbeat songs from Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich (Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Dear Edwina), Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School is a hilarious, whole- hearted show about owning up to your mistakes and how nobody is ever done learning.





