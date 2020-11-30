Rivertown Theaters Announces Holiday Offerings
Rivertown Theaters has announced two holiday offerings for the whole family. See full details below.
Rivertown Theaters has announced two holiday offerings for the whole family. See full details below.
Socially distanced seating, masks required by all when inside the theater.
All COVID guidelines can be found here: www.RivertownTheaters.com
Box office: 461-9475
Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage!
Fri, Dec 4 - 7:00pm
Sat, Dec 5 - 7:00pm
Sun, Dec 6 - 2:00pm SOLD OUT
Sat, Dec 12 - 2:00pm
Sun, Dec 13 - 11:00am & 1:00pm
Tickets $20
Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new production A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they put on their own Christmas play and ultimately discover the true meaning of the season. It's a present the whole family can enjoy!
Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. There's no better way to discover the magic of the season!
Cast: Christian Collins, Tess Fouchi, Jaden Norris, Kamryn Roane, Emma Fagin, Jaelyn Ricks, Brandon Marquez, Christian Hoffmesiter, Lauren McMahon, Emily Clulee
MeeMaw Mystery Theatre presents MeeMaw's Christmas Pawty
Friday, December 11 - 7:30pm
Saturday, December 12- 7:30pm
Sunday, December 13 - 6:00pm
Tickets $30
Back for the second edition of her carport mysteries, Meemaw Marie Macalusa is having a MEEMAW MYSTERY THEATER CHRISTMAS PAWTY, and you're invited! MeeMaw and her acting troupe of relatives put their own murder mystery spin on the traditional Christmas stories! Expect an evening of seasonal comedy and music with a New Orleans accent! You'll be adding "O Little Town of Harahan" to your list of favorite carols!
Once again, we present Rebecca Taliancich as Meemaw and Gary Rucker as Li'l Ronnie. Joining them are Mystery Theater alums Ricky Graham, Tracey Collins, Kyle Daigrepont, and Jefferson Turner. With special guest star Mandy Zirkenbach.
Come get your holiday on and be a Jingle Bell Yat!