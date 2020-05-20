Rivertown Theater To Hold INTERMISSION CABARET Telethon

Rivertown Theaters hopes to raise some much-need funds as well as to give something back to the community by offering a great line-up of entertainment Live during Give Nola Day June 2 during the early evening.

"Our theaters are known for providing great musical productions hiring the exceptional local talent we have in the metropolitan area. While we are unable to mount a full production at this time, we want to continue entertaining audiences by offering performances by actors who have been in our productions as well as give an opportunity to NOLA theatre community newcomers to show their talents," said Kelly Fouchi, Artistic/Managing Director. "We know there are so many charities who are going through financial hardship as we are, but we're hoping that this will be an extra incentive for our patrons, subscribers, individual ticket holders and the viewers to make a donation no matter the amount," she added.

The live telethon with the full lineup of entertainment will be streamed live via Rivertown Theaters' Youtube Channel, FB and IG pages, and can also be found on their website at RivertownTheaters.com. Donations can be made now through June 2on the Give Nola Day website at https://www.givenola.org/nonprofits?keyword=Rivertown+Theaters or on Rivertown Theaters' website at www.rivertowntheaters.com

For actors wanting to perform for the "Intermission Cabaret," they should submit their song, act, concept to contact@RivertownTheaters.com

