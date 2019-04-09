NOMA & The NOLA Project Premiere THE HENCHMAN: A SHAKESPEARE STORY

The NOLA Project closes the 2018-19 Season with its sixth-straight outdoor world premiere, THE HENCHMAN: A SHAKESPEARE STORY, by ensemble member and Big Easy Entertainment Awards Theater Person of the Year, Michael Aaron Santos. In this wondrous new sequel to A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, the true story of Jacob, the little changeling boy who Oberon and Titania quarreled over many years ago, is revealed. Unexpectedly learning he is the long-lost son of the King of India, Jacob discovers he must now flee his fairy-world homestead to escape the pursuit of Esau, Jacob's warmongering brother who is hell-bent on dispatching Jacob, and claiming the throne. Oberon and Titania are forced to send Jacob with his faithful friend Puck to Greece to enlist the aid of Theseus and Hippolyta in an adventurous comedic follow up to the Bard's timeless tale.

"Only someone as smart, savvy, and witty as Michael Aaron Santos could actually compose a brand-new play and make you think that it had been authored by Shakespeare," said Artistic Director A.J. Allegra. "In 2011, our first garden show ever was the Bard's own A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM. I couldn't be happier to offer our audiences a return to that world and those characters with this all-new sequel."

Guest director, and NOLA Project Education & Engagement Director, Kristin Shoffner helms the production featuring a mix of NOLA Project ensemble members and some of the city's finest performers.

"I am so thrilled to be working with this group of artists and collaborators, and I really look forward to the ways in which each of the actors' unique talents will be showcased in this production," said Shoffner. "Michael has created a vivid world filled with complexity allowing us a deep and fresh perspective on some of Shakespeare's lesser-known characters and some characters of his own invention."

The co-production with the New Orleans Museum of Art runs Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 7pm from May 8-26 in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Seating for the outdoor show is bring-your-own and begins at 6pm. Food trucks will be available at all performances as well as a fully-stocked bar.

More information about the production, and rain plan, can be found on NOLAProject.com.





