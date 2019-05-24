Legendary GRAMMY-Nominated Maestro Kurt Carr Headlining 'Bless Somebody Else' Benefit Concert

Gospel legend Kurt Carr is coming to Louisiana, headlining a "Bless Somebody Else" Benefit Concert - A Night of Hope and Inspirationon Saturday June 1st, at the Opelousas Civic Center in Opelousas, LA, along with hosting an open call for singers on Friday May 31st. Carr's "Bless Somebody Else" Concert is raising funds to benefit the three historic black churches that burned down in the hate crime arsons that took place earlier this spring, in the course of ten days in March and April (St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas). Named after his latest single "Bless Somebody Else (Dorothy's Song)" to encourage bringing blessings to others, Carr will feature special guests and welcome area singers at the benefit concert, to create a night of hope and inspirational music for the greater St. Landry Parish, where the three churches had long been pillars of the community, each serving the area for more than 100 years. Kurt Carr's "Bless Somebody Else" Benefit Concert on June 1st will begin at 4 PM, with a $10 donation for entry at the Opelousas Civic Center.

The two-time GRAMMY® nominated maestro, one of the most influential Gospel artists, songwriters, and producers in music, will host an open call on Friday May 31st, to welcome local singers to perform at the "Bless Somebody Else" Benefit Concert. Hosting a rehearsal on May 31st at the Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette, LA, Carr is seeking area singers for this open call, to perform in the choir at the "Bless Somebody Else" Benefit Concert in Opelousas on June 1st. More information will be available soon on the time of the May 31st open call, to be posted on Kurt Carr's social media.

For over three decades, Kurt Carr's career in music ministry has impacted fans around the world, with renowned hits such as "In the Sanctuary," "I Almost Let Go," "God Blocked It," and "For Every Mountain," garnering widespread recognition with awards including lifetime honors as a recipient of the James Cleveland Achievement Award and induction into the Stellar Honors Hall of Fame. Led by "Bless Somebody Else," the new single from his upcoming ninth album, Kurt Carr's mission with his "Bless Somebody Else" Benefit Concert is to continue sharing blessings with others in local communities, with an ongoing "Bless Somebody Else" series to take place around the country.

Kurt Carr and Friends: "Bless Somebody Else" Benefit Concert

Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 4 PM

Opelousas Civic Center

1638 Creswell Lane

Opelousas, LA 70570

$10 Donation for Entry





