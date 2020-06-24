Learn from Broadway Stars this Summer At Wonderland Performing Arts

Wonderland Performing Arts is partnering with Broadway stars and they're announcing a new online alternative to in-person performing arts classes! They are calling this their "Broadway Series!" Wonderland's Broadway Series will allow students to learn and grow from experienced professionals who work on Broadway and at some of the top performing arts colleges in the United States!

Each class has a specialized topic to help prepare new talent like you to enter into the performing arts world, or just to learn a little something new and fun! Some of their upcoming classes will be amazingly beneficial for future college students who are planning to study in the field of theatre and musical theatre! Some of Wonderland's upcoming classes include:

HOW TO BUILD YOUR BOOK MASTERCLASS WITH Alexa Green & CHRIS CITERA (Saturday, June 27th 11am-12pm CST via Zoom)

ACTING THROUGH SONG MASTERCLASS WITH Blaine Krauss

(Saturday, July 11th 2pm-4pm CST via Zoom)

AUDITIONING MASTERCLASS WITH Alex Brightman

(Saturday, July 18th 1:30pm-3:00pm CST via Zoom)

More information about Wonderland's Broadway Series is available on their website at https://wonderlandperformingarts.com.

Visit the website to register today as a participant or an observer! Details on what to prepare, wear, and/or do will be listed under each class registration. While you're there, check out Wonderland's awesome Music Video Making Class if you are interested in creating a story through music! They are currently also offering a deal to take 4 classes for 40 minutes each totaling only $40!! Sign up today before all the spots are gone!

Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You