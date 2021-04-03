LSU School of Theatre Announces Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Television

LSU's School of Theatre is excited to announce a new degree program - the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Television. The program will be offered starting in fall 2021. The new BFA expands on the current BA in Theatre (Film and Television) to provide a fully professional training program in one of the fastest growing industries in the country.

The BFA will cultivate the creativity, practical skills and professionalism required of successful filmmakers. During their course of study, students will have many opportunities to work on and present films publicly through events including the LSU School of Theatre's popular annual "Take Film Festival."

The BFA in Film and Television at Louisiana's Flagship University will instantly become an important part of the state's film industry. It will develop home-grown filmmakers to provide important skilled professionals for an industry that has become an integral part of Louisiana's economic growth.

Assistant Professor of Film and Television Isaac Pletcher will serve as head of the new BFA program.

The School of Theatre is currently accepting applications for the new BFA program. Students interested learning more about the program should contact Josh Allred at 225-578-9282 or jallre3@lsu.edu.