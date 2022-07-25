LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center This Week

Legally Blonde is coming to Jefferson Performaning Arts Center beginning this week.

Performances run July 29-31, 2022.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!