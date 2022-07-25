LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center This Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 25, 2022  
Legally Blonde is coming to Jefferson Performaning Arts Center beginning this week.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!





