Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Junebug Productions and Power Coalition Wants You to Exercises Your Right to Vote

Article Pixel

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, “Rise and Take Your Stand”.

Oct. 19, 2020  

Junebug Productions and Power Coalition Wants You to Exercises Your Right to Vote

Tomorrow, October 20, at 7:00 p.m., Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old local and national leader in Performing Arts, will go live on Instagram with the Executive Director of the Power Coalition of Equity and Justice, Ashley Shelton, to discuss the importance of voting and the organization's work to ensure that Louisianians are equipped with the information that they need to exercise their right to vote.

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, "Rise and Take Your Stand". The goal of the "Rise and Take Your Stand" campaign is to encourage African Americans to vote during the 2020 United States presidential election and elections to come.

Featuring Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions Ashley Shelton, Executive Director of Power Coalition of Equity and Justice.

"Rise and Take Your Stand" Instagram Live, Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. at @Junebugnola Instagram Account.


Related Articles View More New Orleans Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Keale Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • 9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!