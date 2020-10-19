Junebug Productions and Power Coalition Wants You to Exercises Your Right to Vote

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, “Rise and Take Your Stand”.

Tomorrow, October 20, at 7:00 p.m., Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old local and national leader in Performing Arts, will go live on Instagram with the Executive Director of the Power Coalition of Equity and Justice, Ashley Shelton, to discuss the importance of voting and the organization's work to ensure that Louisianians are equipped with the information that they need to exercise their right to vote.

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, "Rise and Take Your Stand". The goal of the "Rise and Take Your Stand" campaign is to encourage African Americans to vote during the 2020 United States presidential election and elections to come.

Featuring Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions Ashley Shelton, Executive Director of Power Coalition of Equity and Justice.

"Rise and Take Your Stand" Instagram Live, Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. at @Junebugnola Instagram Account.

