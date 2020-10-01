Junebug Productions To Discuss The Importance Of Voting With Citizen SHE United On October 6

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, “Rise and Take Your Stand”.

On Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m., Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old national leader in Performing Arts, will go live on Instagram with the Founder and Executive Director of Citizen SHE United, Nia Weeks, to discuss the importance of voting and the organization's work to increase voter participation among Black women in Louisiana from 157,000 to 300,000.

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, "Rise and Take Your Stand". The goal of the "Rise and Take Your Stand" campaign is to encourage African Americans to vote during the 2020 United States presidential election and elections to come.

"Rise and Take Your Stand" Instagram Live, Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m. @Junebugnola Instagram Account.

Shows View More New Orleans Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You