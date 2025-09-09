DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Rivertown Theaters For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Kelly Fouchi first saw DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway shortly after its 2016 opening, she came unprepared for the emotional journey ahead.

"I vividly remember sitting there using my Playbill to wipe away tears because I wasn't prepared for the emotional impact of the story, the score and the staging," said Fouchi, co-artistic and managing director of Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.

That powerful first encounter left a lasting impression on the director and mother of a teenage daughter. Years later, when the licensing company approached Rivertown with an unprecedented opportunity, to present the first non-replica production of the Tony Award-winning musical in the United States, Fouchi didn't hesitate.

"We jumped at the opportunity," Fouchi said.

Running September 12-28 at Rivertown's intimate venue on Minor Street in Kenner, this production represents more than just another show in the theatre's season. It's a test case for future productions of one of Broadway's most celebrated contemporary musicals.

"In many ways, we're a test project," Fouchi said. "We're working directly with the licensing company and orchestral coordinators to prepare the scripts and score for future productions. Some materials are still being finalized, so it's taking extra attention and care to pull everything together."

The challenge of mounting a production that audiences already hold in such high regard hasn't been lost on the creative team.

"It is a challenge to mount a show that audiences already hold in such high regard," Fouchi said, "But we're committed to honoring its reputation. Within our resources, we want to give our local audiences the same artistry and emotional punch."

A Story That Resonates

DEAR EVAN HANSEN with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Steven Levenson, tells the story of a high school senior struggling with social anxiety who becomes caught up in a lie that spirals beyond his control. The musical explores themes of mental health, social media, belonging and the desperate human need for connection.

"Dear Evan Hansen has become a global cultural touchstone, but the themes of connection, loss, mental health and belonging are incredibly universal and thought-provoking," Fouchi said. "It asks hard, relatable questions, but it also evokes empathy."

At Rivertown, the creative team has adopted a blend of traditional staging and modern digital storytelling.

"The show's design blends traditional staging with projections and a very modern sense of social media as part of the storytelling, so we've added a lot of new technical equipment to our stage," Fouchi said. "Balancing the human emotion with the digital world is going to be both challenging and thrilling."

The Power of Intimacy

One of the production's most distinctive features will be its intimate setting. Rivertown's venue promises to create a uniquely powerful theatrical experience.

"I'm really excited about the intimacy of the piece in our particular theatre venue," Fouchi said. "I imagine outside of the original workshop, we're probably the smallest house that has presented this show. Our audiences always comment how much they love the intimacy of our space, and that intimacy will make these characters' journey hit even harder."

The production features Jacob Morris as Evan Hansen, alongside Ruby Levin as Zoe Murphy, Ashley Lemmler as Heidi Hansen and Allison Bulach as Cynthia Murphy. Ryan Reilly, Brady Lewis as Connor, Luke Boucvalt and Mia Lowy round out the cast as Larry Murphy, Jared and Alanna, respectively.

Fouchi co-directs with Bryce Slocumb, while also serving as choreographer. The creative team includes Musical Director Elise Spurlock, Music Supervisor and Conductor Mathieu Silverman, Set Designer Ben Needham and Lighting Designer Gabby Brown.

Theatre as Connection

For Fouchi, the production represents everything she hopes theatre can achieve in bringing communities together around meaningful stories.

"At Rivertown Theaters, we try to diversify our season by incorporating stories that give our community something meaningful to talk about after they leave the building," Fouchi said. "Ultimately, I hope audiences can recognize the universal deeply human struggles, whether for themselves or those of people they love, reflected on stage."

Her vision extends beyond a single evening of entertainment.

"More than just a night at the theatre, I want them to feel part of something larger. At its best, theatre inspires connection, and Dear Evan Hansen does that in a profoundly powerful way," Fouchi said. "If people leave reminded to give themselves grace, and carry a renewed sense of hope, compassion and understanding, then we've done our job."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN runs September 12-28 at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor Street, Kenner. Performances are Friday through Sunday, the first and second weekends, and Thursday through Sunday, the third weekend. Tickets range from $43-$57 and are available at www.RivertownTheaters.com.