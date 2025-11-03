Feature: GYPSY at Rivertown Theaters For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After more than a decade, Rivertown Theaters' Co-Artistic/Managing Director Gary Rucker is revisiting one of musical theatre's most celebrated works with a production of GYPSY that runs through November 9.

Rucker first tackled the show in 2013 during Rivertown's inaugural season, but various challenges left him feeling the production was unfinished business.

"Some health issues derailed the show a bit, and I always knew that someday I'd like to take another crack at it," Rucker said. The catalyst for this revival came when his choreographer expressed interest in performing again.

"She's the perfect Louise. And with Audra McDonald making headlines in New York, it felt like the perfect time to do it."

A Story of Two Women

One of the production's key artistic choices involves rebalancing the narrative focus.

"One of the things I dislike about the production is how Mamma Rose really does overshadow Louise in the script," Rucker said. "The title is GYPSY, which could refer to either one of the two ladies, so I really wanted to keep Louise's journey at the forefront."

To achieve this, Rucker added moments, particularly at the show's opening, to emphasize whose story the audience is watching.

"I really wanted the audience to notice how Gypsy Rose Lee became famous both because of, and in spite of, her mother."

The production also incorporates real-life history throughout, with dramaturg Joel Rainey providing valuable input. Audiences will find quotes and images at the top of the show, and even Gypsy Rose Lee's own music playing in the lobby before the show.

An Unflinching Mamma Rose

Rucker's approach to the famously complex mother character is deliberately uncompromising.

"When I first met with Meredith, who plays Mamma, I told her that I did not want to shy away from how cruel this woman was capable of being," Rucker said.

Having seen numerous interpretations over the years, "some were wacky, some were very mild-mannered," Rucker felt strongly about accountability.

"A lot of times, Rose really gets let off the hook for the things she put everyone through, and I was determined to hold her accountable."

This approach pays off in the show's climactic moments.

"There's a moment at the very end of the show where, just for a second, she gets what she's done to everyone in her life, and has to deal with that reckoning. I think it really pays off based on how we are playing her."

Standout Moments

When it comes to standout moments, there are several for Rucker.

Jorden Majeau's performance of "All I Need is the Girl" is "breathtaking," while Mike Smith's final scene as Herbie delivers an emotional punch.

"The moment Louise first sees herself in the mirror and realizes she's pretty chokes me up every night," he added.

Meredith's vocal performance as Mamma Rose earns particular praise: "I could listen to her belt these songs for the rest of my life."

Even smaller roles have yielded surprising discoveries. Adam Breaux, playing the typically minor role of Pastey, "changed the delivery of a line to Rose that caught me completely off guard, because it really humanized this minor character in a way I've never seen before."

Rucker also emphasized Lauren Smith's work as June: "I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention how much I appreciate Lauren Smith for really going with me on how we are playing June. She's a brilliant actor."

A Director's Growth

Rucker reflected on his own development since that 2013 production.

"I really feel I've come a long way as a director since 2013, and knew I had more I wanted to say with the piece," Rucker said.

Modern musicals, he noted, rarely provide the deep scene work this classic allows.

"Modern musicals really don't give the director a chance to really dive into long book scenes like this show does,” Rucker said. “As a director, I LOVE picking scenes apart and finding the real human moments and through lines."

The trust placed in the cast is evident. When Meredith first rehearsed "Rose's Turn," Rucker simply said, "Let's just run it and see what you've got." The result brought forth tears and goosebumps.

"When she finished, I said, 'I will never give you notes on this. You don't need me. I'll only get in the way,’" Rucker said.

GYPSY continues at Rivertown Theaters now through November 9. Tickets can be purchased at www.RivertownTheaters.com.