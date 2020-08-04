Cutting Edge Theater Presents SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL

Cutting Edge Theater will present South Fried Funeral, August 14-22.

Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces -- that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she's also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey's snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, and the Fryes are no exception. A big-hearted comedy about family -- Southern-style.

Per state mandate, face coverings will be required for all patrons.

In the event of a forced postponement of our live event, your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date and any virtual event experience produced by Cutting Edge Theater.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cutting-edge-theater-8359491674.

