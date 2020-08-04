Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cutting Edge Theater Presents SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL

Article Pixel Aug. 4, 2020  
Cutting Edge Theater Presents SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL

Cutting Edge Theater will present South Fried Funeral, August 14-22.

Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces -- that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she's also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey's snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, and the Fryes are no exception. A big-hearted comedy about family -- Southern-style.

Per state mandate, face coverings will be required for all patrons.

In the event of a forced postponement of our live event, your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date and any virtual event experience produced by Cutting Edge Theater.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cutting-edge-theater-8359491674.



Related Articles View More New Orleans Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
  • Dayton Live Reveals Options For What to do With Tickets to Cancelled Shows
  • Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight
  • Sinclair Theatre Will Host Online Presentation WE WEAR THE MASK: BREATHE