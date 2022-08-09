Culture Collision Returns To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month

WWNO 89.9 FM and Jefferson Performing Arts Society are partnering to bring back Culture Collision! After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Culture Collision 12 returns on Wednesday, September 21, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The last Culture Collision event was held in August 2019.

Culture Collision is an annual showcase for nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in the New Orleans metro-area. Ranging from the city's classic arts institutions to its resourceful contemporary newcomers, this happy hour event reflects the diversity of the region's creative community. The event is free and open to the public-and for this "comeback year", the fee for organizations to reserve a display table have been waived. Over 60 local arts and culture companies are expected to join, with several of the participating organizations presenting live entertainment.

"From its beginning in 2008, Culture Collision's aim has been to introduce all kinds of art and cultural activity to people from all parts of the metro area," said WWNO General Manager, Paul Maassen. "WWNO is delighted that Culture Collision 2022 will carry on this mission and highlight our region's newest investment in the arts, the Jefferson Performing Arts Center."

This beloved community arts event is making its debut in Jefferson Parish after over a decade in New Orleans, where it was held at renowned cultural venues such as The National World War Two Museum, The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC), The Ogden Museum, and New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA).

In July 2022, Jefferson Performing Arts Society was named as the new managers of Jefferson Performing Arts Center. "Our hosting of Culture Collision aligns with our goal to build a wider array of presentations and programming at this gorgeous gem of a venue. We look forward to welcoming arts and cultural organizations of all genres and their audiences here in September to show them all that we have to offer and to let them know that our doors are always open to new opportunities and partnerships," said Todd Simmons, General Manager of Jefferson Performing Arts Center and Executive Director of Jefferson Performing Arts Society.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center is located at 6400 Airline Drive near the former Zephyr Stadium, not far from the Saints training camp and next to LaSalle Park. Parking in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center adjacent lot is free. For more information visit www.culturenola.com or contact Amy Kirk Duvoisin at amy@jpas.org or 504-885-2000 ext. 212, or Ron Biava at 504-280-7001 or ron@wwno.org.