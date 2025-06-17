Cirque du Soleil’s OVO Brings a Bold New Buzz to New Orleans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Cirque du Soleil’s most colorful colony is crawling back into the spotlight.

From September 18–21, 2025, OVO, the internationally acclaimed production inspired by the fascinating world of insects, will take over the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Audiences will get the chance to experience the show’s bold new incarnation, complete with new acrobatic acts, redesigned sets, vibrant costumes, original characters and reinvented music.

A World Teeming with Life

Charlotte Fallu as Black Spider; Photo credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire

Fifteen years after it first debuted, OVO—Portuguese for “egg”—has dazzled more than 7 million spectators in 40 countries and is now buzzing with fresh energy for its North American return.

At the heart of OVO is a timeless tale told through movement, color and emotion with no words required. In this version of the insect world, an outsider arrives in a bustling neighborhood, unknowingly carrying a mysterious egg on his back. There, he encounters a ladybug, and the two insects fall instantly in love.

Their romance unfolds within a vibrant ecosystem where bugs work, eat, flutter and play. As the insect community grapples with the presence of the egg, curiosity leads to moments of wonder and connection. The egg symbolizes life, transformation and the cyclical nature of their tiny world, one where tenderness and chaos coexist in harmony.

Meet the Black Spider and the Flea

Fallu as The Flea

Charlotte Fallu, one of the show’s featured artists, performs dual roles in OVO, the elegant Black Spider and a bubbly Flea in the Chinese Poles act, a brand-new number that didn’t exist in the show’s original iteration. The Chinese Poles act features five artists leaping and swinging from vertical poles with stunning agility and precision.

Fallu, who trained at the National Circus School in Montreal and joined OVO during its post-pandemic relaunch, helped build the new Chinese Poles routine from the ground up.

“It was really cool because the number was brand new; there were no Chinese poles before on the show,” Fallu said. “It’s a physically demanding act but one of the most fun to perform.”

For Fallu, the role required not only developing the physical choreography but also finding emotional range between her characters.

“It’s definitely interesting because the two characters are very different,” Fallu said. “The Flea is very bubbly and jumpy and happy and silly also, which is very close to my normal personality, I think. The Black Spider is more mischievous, I would say, and can also be playful in a more mature way; she’s very grounded. It’s very interesting to try to balance both and switch from one to the other.”

Fallu as Black Spider

Fallu’s dual roles also require frequent costume and makeup changes, down to switching out layers of denim-padded performance wear designed to protect against the friction of rubber-coated poles.

“People don’t realize [the costumes are] really heavy, and some might think that it can be restricting,” Fallu said. “But if we don’t have that protection, it’s going to burn through the costumes.”

And while the costumes may be complex, so is the process of transformation.

“When I first learned my makeup, it would take two hours, and still, I felt like I was never done,” Fallu said. “But with time and practice, I can now do it in under 30 minutes. It’s really a good moment during the day to just be with yourself.”

A Global Family on Tour

Photo credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire

A key element that sets OVO apart from traditional circus productions is its live music, performed by a seven-piece band throughout the entire show. The soundscape, a mix of Brazilian rhythms and festive percussion, was composed by Brazilian artist Berna Ceppas, adding a cultural richness to every scene. The updated set design also reflects this vibrant world, with giant leaves, sprawling flowers and immersive lighting that extends into the audience.

“It was already colorful,” Fallu said. “But now I feel like the sets, the props and the costumes are just more colorful and joyful.”

And backstage? The cast of OVO is just as diverse as the insects they portray. With over 100 people from 25 countries, including 53 artists, the show functions as a traveling global village

“It feels like a big family,” Fallu said. “We travel together, we live together, we work together all day, and we learn about each other’s cultures and languages and even types of food. It’s interesting to be part of such a diverse cast. I’m enjoying it.”

With so many performances under her belt, does it ever get repetitive? Fallu says no, each audience brings something new.

“Every city has different energy in the audience. Every time we hear claps, or laughs or gasps, to me, that keeps it alive.”

Performance Schedule & Ticket Info

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO will run five performances in New Orleans:

Thursday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, September 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 21 at 1 p.m.



Tickets are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/OVO. During Cirque Days—from now through June 30—audiences can score tickets for up to 40% off.

Don’t miss your chance to step into the enchanting world of OVO, where love, laughter, and life unfold beneath the canopy of a magical insect realm.

Come see what the buzz is all about this September.

Comments