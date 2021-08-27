Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Announces Auditions For THE NUTCRACKER - A TALE FROM THE BAYOU

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has announced auditions for The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou. The company will cast local children, ages 8 to 12, as lambs, cherubs, mice, cooks, toy soldiers and party children in this treasured holiday production.

Auditions:

Sunday, September 12th, 2021

12:00-12:45 p.m. Boys 8 years* and up

12:30-1:15 p.m. Girls 8 years* old

1:30-2:15 p.m. Girls 9 years old

2:30-3:15 p.m. Girls 10 years old

3:15-4:00 p.m. Girls 11-12

*Children must be 8 years old by December 31, 2021.

Please arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled audition time. Wear a leotard, tights, ballet slippers and know your current height, weight, and garment size.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all of our dancers, we are asking all children and adults to wear a mask upon entry and throughout the audition period to protect against COVID-19. Thank you for understanding our policy. We will continue to take advice from medical professionals as the situation evolves.

Audition fee: $10 Cash or Check

Performances will take place Saturday, December 18th, 2021 & Sunday, December 19th, 2021at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, 300 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Learn more at https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions/.