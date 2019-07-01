100 YEARS OF WOMEN IN BLUES To Open In Westwego

JPAS and Jonathan Mares Productions have announced a brand-new musical event from the multi-talented New Orleans singer and performer, Dorian Rush. This show, titled 100 Years of Women in Blues, will take the audience on a journey through the roots of blues back in 1919 all the way to today. One hundred years of love, heartache, tears, and struggles are the stories told in the lyrics of the songs sung by the Women of the Blues. Dorian Rush will tell these stories and sing these songs made famous by artists such as Ma Rainey, Big Mama Thornton, Billie Holiday, Irma Thomas, Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt, and Amy Winehouse among many others.

Dorian Rush is no stranger to the audiences in New Orleans. Having won three Big Easy Entertainment Awards, she has created some of the most memorable music events in our city: True Blue Bayou - A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, The Queens of King - A Tribute to Carole King, and Livin' Janis - A Tribute to Janis Joplin just to name a few. She was also a main component of every Running With Scissors production. She was the in-house lyricist and collaborated on every show, ranging from Hell's Belles to Grenadine Mcgunkle's Double Wide Christmas.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.jpas.org, by calling 504-885-2000, or at the JPAS Administrative/Box office (1118 Clearview Parkway | Metairie, LA 70001), Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm.





