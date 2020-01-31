World Premiere Production Of BUNNYBOY Announced At The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey is proud to present the world premiere production of BUNNYBOY by Philip Kaplan from February 8th through 16th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. A sensory friendly performance will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00PM. This production is under the direction of Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Founder/Executive Director.

BUNNYBOY, the 2019 Laurie Award Winner from The Growing Stage's New Play-Reading Festival, introduces you to Peter, a sixth grader, through a series of accidents, develops superpowers and becomes Bunnyboy. Now what? Peter and his friends, Skip and Karen, discover it's complicated being a superhero - there's no manual. And when Bunnyboy has to face an actual super villain, the Animal Master, is he up for the task? And will he get his homework in on time?

BUNNYBOY features the talents of six Professional Equity Artists: Davis Cameron Lemley of Cedar Grove (Dr. Seuss's The Cat In the Hat, The Wizard of OZ) as Bunnyboy; Jason Pumarada of Union (Disney's Beauty And The Beast, Dr. Seuss's The Cat In the Hat) as Skip/Murray; Olivia Clavel-Davis of Newton (Elf the Musical), as Karen/Louie; Nikole Rizzo of Netcong (Matilda the Musical, The Wizard of OZ), as Mrs. Droning; Tony Ardolino of Newton (The Wizard of OZ) as Kess and Lori B. Lawrence of Hackettstown (The Wizard of OZ, James and the Giant Peach) as Chuck.

All tickets for BUNNYBOY are $28 for Adults, $22 for Seniors and $18 for Children. BUNNYBOY is recommended for the entire family and has a running time of 60 minutes plus a 15 minute intermission. To purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or contact the Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Special group rates and season membership plans are available.





