Wharton Performing Arts School Will Present Holiday Cabaret Benefit In December

Wharton Performing Arts School will present its annual HOLIDAY CABARET BENEFIT on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wharton Black Box Theater. A pre-concert reception will begin at 6:00 p.m. This marks the first year the event is designated as a benefit supporting PAS programs.

The evening will celebrate 40 years of creativity and community through performances by PAS students and faculty. Light fare, beer, wine, and soft drinks are included with admission. Families will also have access to a photo booth and holiday-themed lobby activities. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will raise funds for PAS, with items including local dining, bakery offerings, premium wines, and spa packages.

“We are thrilled to invite you to our annual Holiday Cabaret, a dazzling evening of song and festive cheer. Come celebrate the season, our history, and the bright future of PAS as we toast to our 40th anniversary,” said Performing Arts School Director Debra Joyal. “We are excited to mark this milestone year by turning the beloved Holiday Cabaret into a benefit,” added Nancy Tagle, Wharton Arts Director of Development. “We invite the community to join us as we raise our voices, and the curtain, for 40 more years of inspiration, artistic excellence, and growth.”

Tickets are $65 per person, with a Family Four-Pack available for $234. Sponsorships are offered, including premium seating. Proceeds will support Wharton Arts’ programs, scholarships, and mission-driven initiatives. Tickets and sponsorship information are available at holidaycabaret.givesmart.com.

Wharton Performing Arts School is part of Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest independent nonprofit community performing arts education center, serving nearly 2,000 students annually across music and performing arts programs. PAS provides training in theater, voice, and instrumental music for learners of all ages and offers need-based scholarships to support access.

Wharton Arts serves students across 12 counties through the New Jersey Youth Chorus, New Jersey Youth Symphony, the Paterson Music Project, pathways classes for young children, and Lifelong Learning opportunities for adults. Its faculty and teaching artists hold degrees in their specialties and support students in achieving their personal best.