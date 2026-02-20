Darlene Love to be Honored at Bergen Performing Arts Center's annual Women's Spring Luncheon

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Legendary Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love will be honored and serve as the distinguished guest speaker at Bergen Performing Arts Center's annual Women's Spring Luncheon, taking place on March 24, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. on the bergenPAC Taub Stage at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. This highly anticipated event with limited seating recognizes Women's History Month, highlighting Darlene Love's outstanding contributions to music and her enduring impact on the community.



Darlene Love's remarkable career spans decades as a celebrated vocalist, actress, and advocate. She is best known for her chart-topping hits, including "He's a Rebel" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," as well as her influential contributions to both stage and screen. Love's accolades include a coveted Grammy Award and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, honors that reflect her powerful legacy and serve as inspiration to generations of artists and fans alike.



Darlene began singing in her local church choir as a child. She soon started recording with producer Phil Spector, who gave her the name Darlene Love. She sang lead on "He's a Rebel" and "He's Sure the Boy I Love," which were credited to The Crystals. As a result, she quickly became a highly sought-after vocalist, collaborating with many prominent rock and soul musicians of the 1960s, including Bruce Springsteen, Sam Cooke, Dionne Warwick, Bill Medley, The Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, and Sonny and Cher. Additionally, as an actress, Love has performed in various Broadway productions and had a recurring role as Roger Murtaugh's wife in the Lethal Weapon film series.



The event will also feature special performances by talented students from the bergenPAC Performing Arts School, showcasing the extraordinary youth talent nurtured within the organization. Their participation underscores bergenPAC's commitment to arts education and the empowerment of young artists.



Proceeds from the Women's Spring Luncheon will directly support bergenPAC's school programs, facility upgrades, outreach efforts, and student empowerment initiatives. These vital resources help ensure that the arts remain accessible and impactful for all members of the community, strengthening the center's mission to inspire, educate, and unite.



Join bergenPAC in honoring Darlene Love, celebrate Women's History Month, and invest in the future of music and the arts for the next generation of young talent.



Tickets to attend are $200.00 and sponsorships are available by visiting bergenpac.org/springlunch