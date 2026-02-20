Literature To Life To Present I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER At Passaic County Community College

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Literature to Life (LTL) will present two free performances of I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER by Erika L. Sánchez on March 5, 2026, at Passaic County Community College (PCCC) in Paterson.

Performances will take place at 1:10 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the PCCC Theater as part of Books Unite: Literature to Life in Paterson, a yearlong series of free community events including performances, book clubs, and workshops.

The initiative is supported by a grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) through Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program.

Literature to Life is a nonprofit organization that presents staged verbatim adaptations of literary works. The company’s repertoire includes works by Richard Wright, James Baldwin, Junot Díaz, and Kao Kalia Yang, performed in theaters, schools, libraries, and correctional facilities nationwide.

Adapted and directed by Ana Maria Jomolca and performed by Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER follows Julia Reyes, a Chicago high school student who dreams of becoming a writer while navigating family expectations and uncovering the truth about her sister’s death. The production addresses themes of identity, grief, and cultural expectation through a solo performance format.

Each performance will include pre- and post-show conversations led by Jomolca. The total running time, including discussion, is approximately 90 minutes. Admission is free and open to the public, with no registration required.

A post-show interactive workshop will take place at PCCC on March 12 at 1:10 p.m., offering participants an opportunity to explore the themes of the production through discussion and reflection. The workshop is also free and open to the public.

Literature to Life premiered its adaptation of I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER in January 2025 at United Palace in New York City. Since then, the production has toured to schools, libraries, and performing arts venues across the region and nationally.