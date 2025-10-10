Wharton Performing Arts School Marks 40 Years with Fall Festival and Suzuki Halloween Playdown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wharton Performing Arts School (PAS) will celebrate its 40th Anniversary Season with its annual Fall Festival and Suzuki Halloween Playdown on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights.

The free community event runs from 4:30–6:30 p.m., followed by the Suzuki Violin Playdown from 7:00–8:00 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature live performances, interactive games, and family-friendly activities, including free ice cream from Zita’s Homemade Ice Cream, empanadas from Patria Station Café, an instrument petting zoo sponsored by K&S Music, and a costume contest.

“We are so excited to welcome families, friends, and neighbors to celebrate fall at the Wharton Performing Arts School,” said PAS Director Debra Joyal. “With performances, a stage combat demonstration, and great local food, this year’s festival has something for everyone.”

At 7:00 p.m., the school’s young violinists will take the stage for the annual Suzuki Halloween Playdown, performing favorite Suzuki pieces in costume. “We’re thrilled to celebrate 40 years of inspiring students through music and theater arts,” said Executive Director Gina Caruso. “The Fall Festival captures the joyful community spirit that defines Wharton Arts.”

The event is free and open to the public. The Fall Festival is generously sponsored by K&S Music, with additional support from Zita’s Homemade Ice Cream and Patria Station Café.

For more information, visit WhartonArts.org.