West Windsor Arts To Host One-Mile Artwalk On June 10

West Windsor Arts wants you to have a lot of fun while you get a little exercise and fresh air with friends and neighbors at the 2023 ArtWalk. The one-mile fun walk is a family-friendly fundraiser featuring art activities, games, picnics, a scavenger hunt, music and a silent auction with amazing deals on items for the whole family.

"What I love most about this event is seeing so many happy faces as families engage in healthy activities for the mind and body," says Aylin Green, executive director of West Windsor Arts. "Going for a walk releases all those feel-good endorphins. Similarly, engaging in art is good for our physical and mental health, a theme we often explore at West Windsor Arts."

The fun begins at 11 am when participants pick up a goodie bag with a map of the walking route, scavenger hunt and activity tickets. Along the route, walkers will be guided by signage that also features inspirational quotes by famous artists and writers. "It's an upbeat, low-impact, low-stress walk and overall positive day with live music, art projects for kids, amazing deals on silent auction items, and more," adds Green. "Plus, everyone who completes the walk also gets a certificate."

Join West Windsor Arts on Saturday, June 10, from 11 am to 2 pm, for ArtWalk 2023. Tickets are $25 per family or $10 per person. Proceeds support West Windsor Arts' education programs benefiting young children, teens and adults, as well as arts programming for the community, free of charge whenever possible.

The West Windsor Arts Council offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all disciplines at the art center at 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, NJ and in the community. For more information, call 609.716.1931 or visit Click Here.