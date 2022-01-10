West Windsor Arts: New Exhibit Reimagines The World Without Racism

Imagine a world where social and economic justice flourish and structural racism no longer exists. West Windsor Arts, in partnership with Art Against Racism, explores this concept in a new art exhibition called "Manifesting Beloved Community," which opened on January 11, 2022.

The show, inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Beloved Community," can be viewed online as well as at the arts center at 925 Alexander Road in Princeton Junction, N.J.

A hybrid opening reception will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 pm. The show closes on February 26, 2022.

"Dr. King's 'Beloved Community' represents a global vision where all people share in the wealth of a healed planet, and are united to end poverty, hunger and hate," explains Aylin Green, Executive Director, West Windsor Arts. The path forward, Dr. King asserted, requires empathy, nonviolence, love and meaningful communication among all, including our adversaries.

These ideals, so fragile in today's climate, have inspired an ongoing collaboration between West Windsor Arts and Art Against Racism, a nonprofit whose mission is to educate and inspire communities to eradicate racism and create an anti-racist society through the arts.

"We had worked with Rhinold Ponder, founder of Art Against Racism, on a couple of different projects and knew we wanted to do more," Green recalls. "When he proposed a series of community conversations inspired by Dr. King's message, we were of course interested."

Green and Ponder engaged esteemed visual artist Sonia E. Barrett to help create an exhibition that would allow the community to participate as well. Barrett, who is also the juror for the show, structured pieces of the exhibition that would encourage conversation.

"The art represented in this show is incredible, not only in terms of the high quality of work, but also the fascinating and diverse interpretations of Dr. King's philosophy," says Ponder. "Each piece is so unique, yet equally thought-provoking."

"We are also inviting guests to create their own self-portraits on the wall, and have set up a small space in this gallery for it," adds Green.

The timing of the show coincides with both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the 2022 National Day of Racial Healing on January 18, 2022. This show is among many arts events happening across the state and the nation to create greater awareness and opportunities for change. "Our hope is that we can communicate an important message of hope and healing through the arts," Green says.

"Manifesting Beloved Community" is offered in connection with The National Day of Racial Healing, part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts, and is supported by the Creating Change Network in partnership with the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Center at Rutgers University - Newark. The Creating Change Network is a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, and anti-racist arts community. The activities of the Creating Change Network are made possible by the generous support of the Grunin Foundation."

For more information about the exhibition, visit westwindsorarts.org/exhibitions.