New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and WBLS presents Home for the Holidays with KEM and Joe on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Celebrated R&B vocalists KEM and Joe are Home for the Holidays-and you're invited! Get in the spirit with soulful songs from their chart-topping Christmas albums, including KEM's What Christmas Means and Joe's Home Is the Essence of Christmas. With voices as smooth as hot cocoa, they'll fill you with the warmth of the season.



Tickets to see KEM and Joe are On-Sale Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You