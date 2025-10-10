WATSON: THE FINAL PROBLEM to Kick Off Centenary Stage Company Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival 2025 will begin with Watson: The Final Problem written by Bret Coules and Tim Marriott who also plays Watson.

Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. Performances will take place Wednesday November 12 at 2:00 pm; Thursday, November 6 and 13 at 7:00 pm; Friday, November 7 and 14 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 8 and 15 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, November 9 and 16 at 2:00 pm.

Watson. An old soldier with a few bruises and a cracking story to tell. 1894. Watson is alone. His beloved wife Mary and the great Sherlock Holmes are both gone. But London seethes with false reports and rumors. It is time to set the record straight. So, Watson tells his tale... a tale of long buried secrets, betrayal, and death. For there is a shadow in the gutters of London. A spider's web of poisonous intrigue lies across the city. Someone is playing a long game and Holmes and Watson face their greatest ever challenge. But as Watson unravels the story, is the game really over?