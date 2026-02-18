Phish Unveil Summer Tour '26 with Stops in Boston, New York City, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Phish has unveiled plans for their Summer Tour ‘26. The newly announced dates include a return to Boston, MA’s historic Fenway Park for a two-night run (July 31-August 1), and five shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 22, 24, 25, 27, 29). These will be show numbers 92, 93, 94, 95, and 96 at The Garden since making their debut there in 1994.

Other tour highlights include two-night stands at Madison, WI’s Kohl Center (July 7-8), Savannah, GA’s Enmarket Arena (July 14-15), Columbia, MD’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (July 18-19), and a three-night run at Noblesville, IN’s Ruoff Music Center (July 10-12). This will be the first time Phish have performed in Madison, WI since 1998, and their first time ever in Savannah. Phish’s Summer Tour ‘26 will conclude with a return to DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, their customary three-night Labor Day weekend run (September 4-6).

A ticket request period is now underway here and will continue through 12:00 noon (ET) on Monday, February 23. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 27 at 10:00 am (ET). In addition, a limited number of travel packages for select cities (including hotel and tickets) will go on sale Thursday, February 19 at 12:00 noon (ET) exclusively via phishsummer.100xhospitality.com/. Specific ticketing information and on-sale times for each show are available at phish.com/tours.

Phish’s Summer Tour ‘26 will be preceded this spring by their return to Sphere Las Vegas for a sold-out nine-night residency set for April 16-18, April 23- 25, and April 30-May 2. Last month, the band traveled south of the border for their ninth Riviera Maya destination event at Moon Palace Cancún in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Phish - Live 2026

APRIL

16 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

17 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

18 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

23 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

24 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

25 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

30 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

MAY

1 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

SUMMER TOUR ‘26

JULY

7 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

8 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

14 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

15 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

21 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

AUGUST

1 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

SEPTEMBER

4 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

5 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

6 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

About Phish:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has released 16 studio albums, beginning with 1989’s Junta and continuing through 2024’s Evolve, released on the band’s own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts.

Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year’s Eve celebrations at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden.

To date, Phish have performed 91 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers’ Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run.

In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 11 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals, including Bonnaroo, among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year’s Eve festival at Florida’s Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing a historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year’s Day.