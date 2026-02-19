Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Stage Abridged Classics in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will welcome audiences of all ages to experience the excitement of Shakespeare through its Short Shakespeare productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth on March 7 and April 25 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.

These dynamic, condensed performances bring two of Shakespeare's most beloved plays to life in an accessible, fast-paced format designed to engage both new and experienced audiences. From the magical mischief of A Midsummer Night's Dream to the mortal ambition of Macbeth, Short Shakespeare offers an imaginative theatrical experience that makes Shakespeare's language, characters, and stories immediate and compelling. Though abridged for time, each 65-minute production maintains the gripping stories and rich language of Shakespeare's original works. Following each performance, audiences are encouraged to join the actors for a short Q&A.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for families to experience these classics together," says Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. "Seeing young people enjoying these Dynamic Productions with their parents and grandparents is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work we do here. We make sure it's accessible for everyone in our community."

STNJ is dedicated to making Shakespeare accessible, engaging, relevant, and fun for audiences of all ages. Through performances, educational programming, and community engagement, the company brings classical theatre to schools, libraries, and community venues throughout the region, fostering a lifelong appreciation for Shakespeare's works.

The ensemble cast includes Elizabeth Akudugu (Titania/Lady Macbeth); Christopher Atchison (Lysander/Macbeth); Abby Burris (Puck/Lady Macduff); Clara Chahine (Helena/Witch); Cole Henry Gilder (Demetrius/Malcolm); Ethan Goodmansen (Bottom/Duncan); Nicole Lawrie (Hermia/Angus); Aidan RJ Morgan (Swing/Banquo); Ahlora Victoria Smith (Swing/Witch); Jackson Whitman (Oberon/Macduff). Gryffin Maddock stage manages.

The Midsummer creative team consists of Isaac Hickox-Young as director; Steven Beckel as scenic and sound designer; Kevin Gartley as lighting designer; and Armando Perez as Costume Designer.

The Macbeth creative team consists of Bonnie J. Monte as director, scenic, and Costume Designer; Steven Beckel as sound designer; Kevin Gartley as lighting designer; and Rod Kinter as fight coordinator.

Performance Details

Short Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, April 25 at 11:00 AM

Short Shakespeare: Macbeth

Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 PM